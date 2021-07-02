Kirby Group Engineering to create 300 jobs in Limerick

Kirby Group Engineering is to create 300 jobs as part of a significant expansion to meet demand for its services in Ireland and Europe.

The company provides mechanical and electrical engineering and construction services.

The new jobs will include engineering, commercial, operations and administrative staff, and recruitment for many of the roles is already underway.

As part of the recruitment process Kirby is looking to for almost 100 people to be deployed across its apprenticeship scheme and graduate programme.

The roles are being filled from Limerick and some of the new employees will have the chance to be deployed across projects in Ireland and the UK.

Mark Flanagan, MD of Kirby Group Engineering, said: “This announcement, coupled with recruitment last year in spite of the global pandemic, will result in our team growing by 500 in a two year period.”

“Our team is making fantastic inroads at the cutting edge of construction across Europe and the people we welcome onboard in this phase will be a vital support to the future of the company.”

The company has also announced a €2m plan to upgrade its headquarters in county Limerick,

The construction of the expansion is expected to take six months, with the facility due to be operational by the end of this year.

Kirby currently employs over 1,200 people, with 200 new employees having joined during 2020.

This year the company is predicting turnover of €360m.

Most of the company’s growth in the next twelve months will come from the construction of new data centre projects, according to a statement from the company.

Established in 1964, Kirby is a family-founded, privately owned company.

The firm currently operates in seven countries around Europe and its expansion has been supported by State-agency Enterprise Ireland.

Ruairi Ryan, an associate director with Kirby, is taking on the role of Business Unit Leader for the Munster region to lead this expansion.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Ryan said: “I have been with Kirby since serving my time as an apprentice, and it’s a real honour to be able to lead the company forward in a region I know so well. I look forward in particular to working with the new intake of apprentices and graduates.”