Kingspan says its Irish business took the worst hit of Covid crisis

Kingspan's Irish business was down 90pc during the most restrictive period of lockdown, dramatically worse than big slumps elsewhere in Europe.

Across the business, which operates on a global scale, the worst period of lockdowns led to a 30pc decline in sales, CEO Gene Murtagh said.

The company said Ireland performed the weakest of all its global regions in the first half of the year.

Ireland was "a total outlier" in terms of the economic impact and that reflected the blanket lockdown here, he said.

However, he said he had "no view" on whether the action taken here was the right course or proportionate to the health risk.

Kingspan shares were among the biggest risers in Europe yesterday, after it published results that beat analysts expectations and updated the market on significant pent-up demand coming out of lockdown.

The financial results for the first half of the year showed revenue declined 8pc to €2.1bn. Trading profit fell 16pc to €200m - a much better result than the company or analysts had foreseen, given the global pandemic.

While Spain and the UK - as well as Ireland - experienced severe and long-lasting levels of lockdown Kingspan said important markets for its construction insulation including Germany and much of Central Europe continued largely uninterrupted.

While orders did fall sharply in the first half of the year pent-up demand coming out of the lockdowns meant results for June were flat relative to the previous year, Mr Murtagh said. Positive momentum continued into July.

Gene Murtagh told the Irish Independent he was surprised at the pace of recovery in the business since June, but warned that forecasting into 2021 is extremely unpredictable as long as Covid-19 remains a factor.

Staff pay cuts introduced in April were ended in June, although other cost-cutting measures remain in place and Cavan-headquartered Kingspan will not pay an interim dividend for the first half of the year, as it seeks to preserve cash, he said.

The recessionary effects of the pandemic are likely to be felt into next year, especially once government supports begin to be withdrawn around the world, he said.

"There is going to be a demand problem on the far side of this," he warned.

Kingspan itself has reduced debt and costs and has more than €1bn in cash and undrawn facilities. Acquisitions made during 2020 were in the works before the pandemic and not driven by distress among sellers, Mr Murtagh said.

He does expect M&A opportunities to arise next year from distressed situations, he said.

The bulk of Kingspan facilities remained operational through the first half of the year, although there was a week-long temporary shutdown in the Middle East as a result of a localised Covid outbreak, he said.