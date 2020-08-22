| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kingspan says its Irish business took the worst hit of Covid crisis

Insulation maker suffered 30pc drop in sales as lockdowns worldwide stalled construction projects

Warning: Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh expects a demand problem after the pandemic Expand

Close

Warning: Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh expects a demand problem after the pandemic

Warning: Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh expects a demand problem after the pandemic

Warning: Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh expects a demand problem after the pandemic

Donal O'Donovan and Ellie Donnelly

Kingspan's Irish business was down 90pc during the most restrictive period of lockdown, dramatically worse than big slumps elsewhere in Europe.

Across the business, which operates on a global scale, the worst period of lockdowns led to a 30pc decline in sales, CEO Gene Murtagh said.

The company said Ireland performed the weakest of all its global regions in the first half of the year.