Kingspan sales fall to €3.27bn

Insulation giant Kingspan has reported a 5pc fall in sales in the year to date.

It comes as economies around the world are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales in the nine months September 30 were €3.27bn. Underlying sales - pre currency fluctuations and acquisitions – were down 10pc over the period, according to a trading update from the group.

Nonetheless, the Gene Murtagh-headed company expects to deliver a full year trading profit marginally ahead of 2019.

In Kingspan's insulated panel division, sales decreased by 6pc in the first nine months and by 3pc in the third quarter.

Sales and order intake activity in a number of key markets were “positive” during the third quarter. France and Germany have been busy while the UK has been softer albeit with a more recent improvement in order intake, Kingspan said.

Insulation board sales in the first nine months of 2020 were down 14pc and down 5pc in the three months to September 30.

Sales in its light and air were up 30pc so far this year, boosted by the Colt acquisition, completed in April. Underlying sales in this division were down 9pc in the year to date.

Net debt at the end of September was €312.0m.

Kingspan said its working capital is “somewhat lower than is typical, although it is expected to normalise in the coming months.”

Looking forward, the group warned that in the current environment is it is difficult to see too far ahead.

It added that raw material costs are on the rise at present.

“Trading in the fourth quarter to date has been strong helped to an extent by accelerated demand in the expectation of inflation led price increases in the coming months,” Kingspan said.

“Whilst conscious that much of the seasonally variable fourth quarter is still at play, in what is an untypical year, we expect to deliver a full year trading profit marginally ahead of 2019.”

