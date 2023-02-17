Kingspan revenues rise 28pc in ‘testing environment’

Revenues at insulation giant Kingspan rose 28pc to €8.3bn last year in a “testing environment and a tougher second half.”

The Cavan-headquartered company saw trading profit rise 10pc to €833m in the same period, according to annual results from the group.

The group said that acquisitions contributed 9pc to sales growth, as well as 8pc to trading profit.

The growth in sales was also attributed to “strong” year-on-year price increases at the firm as a result of raw material inflation.

This was offset by a reduction in volume due to a slowdown in the construction market in the latter half of the year, the company reported.

“The 2022 outturn was very satisfactory in the context of accumulating uncertainty over the course of a bumpy year that saw a strong first half performance giving way to a more subdued environment in the second half of the year,” chief executive officer Gene M. Murtagh said.

The group pointed to the war in Ukraine, an easing in the construction markets in the second half, inflation and an overstocked industry due to supply chain concerns as challenges faced by the company in 2022.

It also recorded a non-trading charge of €16.5m across the year following the net loss resulting from the divestment of its Russian operations in April.

Insulated panels revenues rose by 23pc driven by an increase in raw material prices passed onto customers, as well as a 46pc rise in sales volume of the recently launched QuadCore panel.

Insulation sales were also up 40pc, an increase fuelled by inflation and acquisitions.

The firm’s roofing and waterproofing division recorded an annualised revenue run rate in excess of €500m, with the acquisition of French roofing business Ondura Group completed in September.

In its light and air arm, the company saw sales rise by 27pc, while the data and flooring division increased sales by a third last year.

Kingspan will pay a final dividend per share of 23.8 cents for 2022, with the total dividend for last year up to 49.4 cents from 45.9 cents in 2021.

The group anticipates delivering a similar trading profit in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, aided in part from acquisitions.