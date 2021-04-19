Kingspan reports ‘strong’ start to the year with sales of €1.28bn

Cavan-based insulation giant Kingspan says it has experienced a “strong” start to the year both in terms of sales and order intake.

Group sales of €1.28bn for the three-month period to March 31 were 24pc ahead of last year, on an underlying basis sales increased 22pc, according to a trading update from the company.

Kingspan said “significant” raw material inflation is a key feature of the current trading environment and the associated recovery effort is ongoing and on track with a lag, it added.

Mainland Europe was strongly ahead overall with Germany, France and the Benelux countries “notably positive.”

In the Americas the company has had an “encouraging” start to the year particularly in Latin America, and order intake in North America “significantly outpaced” sales in the period.

In the UK, the business has also been strong year to date with “buoyant sales and order intake activity.”

Sales in Kingspan’s insulated panels division are up 27pc on an underlying basis in the first three months of this year. Sales and order intake patterns were very positive across all significant markets worldwide, the group said. “The global backlog as we entered the year was significantly ahead of prior year and has grown by a further 28pc since then,” it added.

Sales in its insulation boards arm were up 13pc.

Kingspan’s light & air division saw sales jump 65pc this year boosted significantly by the acquisition of Colt Group in April 2020.

Kingspan had net debt of €352m at March 31, after taking account of €167m spending on acquisitions so far this year.

The group has in excess of €2bn of cash on hand and committed undrawn facilities.

Looking forward, Kingspan said its trading outlook for the second quarter is positive with ongoing strong momentum across most of its key markets.

“Raw material inflation, and indeed availability of same, is increasingly a challenge and we are doing our utmost to limit any impact on our own end markets,” it added.

However, Kingspan said it is “cautious about looking too far forward” in the current environment.

The company will hold its annual general meeting on Friday April 30.

