Kingspan overcomes big cost increases in record quarter for sales

Kingspan enjoyed a record quarter for the first three months of the year, overcoming sharp rises in the cost of raw materials for its insulated panels and other building products.

The Cavan-based company booked sales of €1.89bn for the period, 47pc higher than last year and still 31pc better when stripping out the contribution from new acquisitions.

The group said in a statement to the stock market that its trading outlook for the second quarter was positive with a strong order backlog.

However, the company also warned that ongoing inflation was likely to depress margins this year, suggesting the business may be struggling to continue passing on price increases to customers.

Nonetheless, Kingspan pointed to “inflation-led pricing” as a key driver behind the improved sales performance of its insulated panels and insulation business lines.

With the company reporting a global backlog for insulated panels at 19pc higher than the same time last year, demand is likely to hold up well, perhaps preserving some of the group's pricing power.

Goodbody analyst David O’Brien said most of the company’s sales growth came via the pricing channel, but added that raw materials inflation would be a “challenge” from here, with margins likely to erode somewhat.

Kingspan said its acquisition pipeline was strong, although no new resources are being committed above the €800m the company has already announced.

The statement said the acquisition of Troldtekt had received competition clearances and was expected to complete imminently.

The EU closed a probe last week into Kingspan’s proposed takeover of Slovenian rival Trimo, which collapsed earlier this year.

Belgian insulation firm Recticel announced last month that it had signed an agreement to acquire Trimo.

Kingspan confirmed to the Irish Independent that it had withdrawn from the process to acquire Trimo’s parent company, but did not give a reason.

“We are fully committed to developing our market position in energy saving and sustainable construction products, contributing to a more sustainable built environment, enhancing energy security, and supporting the EU Green Deal,” the company said in a statement.

Slovenian media reported in January that the proposed merger had fallen through due to difficulties in getting it past European competition authorities. Kingspan denied the reports at the time.

The European Commission said last week it “takes note" of the decision by Kingspan and Trimo owner European Architectural Systems "to terminate their proposed agreement”.

European Commission vice-president and competition chief Margrethe Vestager had expressed concerns that the tie-up could reduce competition, affect quality and hike prices in the insulation market.

She said that insulation panels were key to achieving the EU’s climate targets and must “remain available to customers at affordable prices”