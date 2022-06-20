Kingspan on track to deliver record profits despite deteriorating market conditions

Insulation giant Kingspan expects to deliver record profits in the first half of the year as challenging market conditions persists.

Kingspan will report its results for the first half of the year on August 19. The group said it anticipates profits in the region of €415m, ahead of the €329m reported for the first half of 2021.

However, despite the expected strong performance, Kingspan reported that the market sentiment had changed in recent months as energy and transport costs soar.

In a trading update, the group said: “We have seen the mood in most end markets deteriorate over the last two months with order intake volume down significantly on the May and June period in 2021 although ahead versus the same period in 2019.”

“Our global backlog of orders on hand in insulated panels is down 2pc in volume at the end of May having been 19pc ahead at the end of March,” the company added.

Kingspan reported that it is “positioned strongly overall for medium term and beyond”, placing its focus on its diverse end markets and energy efficiency.

"Kingspan remains active on the M&A front which will underpin earnings and relative performance,” said Goodbody analyst David O’Brien.

"Longer term there are few companies better positioned to benefit from the secular growth in demand for energy efficient building products.”

Earlier this month, the group revealed its plan to invest €200m in a new building technology campus in the Ukraine. In April, Kingspan said that it would exit the Russian market, divesting its operations to local management.

Kingspan currently has 198 manufacturing facilities around the world, employing over 19,000 people.