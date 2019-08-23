Kingspan 'monitoring closely' Brexit and German economy, as profit jumps

Gene Murtagh, the CEO of Kingspan, said the uncertainty in the UK, weakness in sterling, and weaker German economy is something the group is “monitoring closely”, as it reported a strong start to the year.

Revenue at the Cavan-headquartered insulation giant was up 12pc to €2.2bn in the six months to 30 June.

Meanwhile, Kingspan’s trading profit jumped 18pc year-on-year to €230.4m, according to interim results from the group.

Acquisitions contributed 8pc to sales growth and 8pc to trading profit growth in the period.

“We have delivered a record first half with revenue growth in all our business units and a strong trading profit performance,” Mr Murtagh said.

“We continue to expand our global production footprint with new facilities under construction in the US, Brazil and Sweden.”

He added that "the near-term outlook is solid although the political uncertainty in the UK, weakness in sterling, and weaker German economy are amongst risks we are monitoring closely."

Kingpsan’s basic earnings per share were up 16pc to 93.8 cent.

During the period the company had a strong free cash flow of €80.6m, up from €38.4 in the corresponding time last year.

Its Insulated Panels division recorded sales growth of 14pc, with a solid performance in the UK, strong performance in the Americas and Ireland, and with Mainland Europe performing well overall.

There was “subdued” activity in the Middle East, the group said.

Meanwhile sales of insulated boards grew 5pc year-on-year during the period.

Elsewhere, its Light & Air division reported sales growth of 11pc, boosted by a strong performance in the United States.

Kingspan’s total investment in the period was €74.5m, mainly comprising of expenditure around capacity.

Earlier this year the group made a failed attempt to buy some or all of Belgian rival Recticel.

