Kingspan expects to report ‘record’ profits for first half of 2023

Cavan-headquartered Kingspan says it expects to report a record trading profit for the first half of the year.

The insulation giant anticipates that trading profit for this period will be in the region of €435m, “modestly ahead” of the €434m reported last year.

Activity in the Americas region has outpaced activity in Europe, it added.

Kingspan. which is a bellwether for the building industry, also pointed to a “subdued” residential sector across the world as a result of a higher interest rate environment despite the need for housing in most markets.

Demand for energy efficiency and lower carbon applications, particularly in tech and automotive production, contributed to growth in the first six months of the year.

Interest in the company’s data applications is strong, with the number of artificial intelligence projects now increasing.

Kingspan said it is positioned favourably as it enters the third quarter of the year as a result of a strong project pipeline, although it is still “early days”.

Revenues at Kingspan rose 28pc to €8.3bn last year in a “testing environment and a tougher second half.”

The company saw trading profit rise 10pc to €833m in the same period, according to annual results from the group published in February.

The growth in sales was also attributed to “strong” year-on-year price increases at the firm as a result of raw material inflation.

This was offset by a reduction in sales volume due to a slowdown in the construction market in the latter half of the year.

In April, the insulation panel maker said it intends to leave the London stock exchange but plans to maintain its Dublin listing.