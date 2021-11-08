Kingspan expects to report profit of €750m, ‘significantly ahead’ of 2020

Cavan-headquartered Kingspan says it expects to report a trading profit of €750m this year, “significantly ahead” of the €508.2m recorded in 2020.

In the nine months to September 30 the insulation giant saw its sales increase 44pc year-on-year to €4.72bn.

Underlying sales (pre currency and acquisitions) were up 34pc in the year to date, according to a trading update from the group.

Kingspan said raw material inflation in its insulated division has been “extraordinary.”

Looking ahead, while the company’s backlog is “strong”, it is reducing week on week as sales activity outpaces new order placement.

Underlying panels order intake volume is down 10pc in the third quarter versus the corresponding period last year.

The Gene Murtagh-headed company said that this year so far has been “unusual” and characterised by customers ordering earlier in the year than is typical, as they sought to get ahead of ongoing inflation and availability pressures.

Kingspan said raw material prices have been somewhat stable in recent weeks, “albeit at record high levels and following a period of unparalleled increases.”

The company said that there are currently no signs of any meaningful raw materials deflation, however it said that should that come “the impact would be negative.”

“We are acutely conscious of that,” Kingspan added.

The group’s activity pipeline is “generally encouraging” especially in large scale logistics, data, technology and the electric vehicle automotive sectors.

Looking at the individual divisions and in the company’s insulated panels arm, underlying sales were up 42pc year to date and up 43pc in the third quarter.

However, Kingspan said order intake in the insulated panels division in the months of August and September was lower than in the same two-month period last year and this trend has continued in the weeks since.

The company’s insulation boards arm reported an underlying sales increase of 32pc in the year to date and 25pc in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Light & Air underlying sales were up 1pc year to date and were level in the third quarter. Market activity both in Europe and North America has been more subdued than in other categories, the company said.

Kingspan’s net debt at the end of September 2021 was €636m.

Acquisition spend year to date has been €485m.