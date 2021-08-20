Kingspan exceeds expectations with strong first-half performance

Building materials company Kingspan has exceeded its own optimistic guidance with a 64pc annual increase in trading profit for the first half of the year as a rebound in construction continued to boost business for the company.

The Cavan-based firm, which surprised investors in June with a buoyant trading update based on first quarter momentum, recorded profit of €329m for the six month period, ahead of the €315m it was expecting just two months ago.

Sales reached €2.9bn as guided at the time, which was 41pc higher than the same period in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to much building work in Kingspan’s markets.

Read More

Margins improved year-on-year from 9.7pc to 11.3pc as the group successfully managed to pass on the costs of raw material inflation which has been hitting the sector in 2021.

Chief executive Gene Murtagh said the company had a strong order pipeline and was expecting continued strong performance into the end of the year.

Kingspan will pay shareholders an interim dividend of 19.9c per share, nearly the amount of the full year 2020 dividend of 20.6c paid out earlier this year.

“Growth in the first half of the year has been remarkably strong with revenue and trading profit at record levels driven by high levels of demand and a global recovery in the construction sector,” said Mr Murtagh.

"Despite inflation in our input costs, effective price management has helped increase trading margins, with a stand out performance in our largest division – insulated panels.”

Kingspan shares have traded to record highs this year and are up more than 51pc year-to-date after hitting a low of €52.75 in February when the company’s executives were giving evidence in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The stock closed at €94.14 yesterday into this morning’s results.

The company’s trading update last June was met with a wave of broker upgrades due to the company’s ability to navigate current price inflation and limited availability of raw materials.

However, Kingspan warned in its outlook that while construction activity has been “lively” in most markets and the company has outperformed due to supply chain management, that dynamic could change when the availability of raw materials normalises.

The group said 2021 was “an abnormally buoyant year in an unparalleled environment”.