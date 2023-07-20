Kingspan confirms exit from London stock exchange

Insulation panel maker Kingspan has confirmed its exit from the London stock exchange after a majority of shareholders okayed the move.

After an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, the Dublin-listed firm said it expects to make applications to the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing today.

The last day of share dealings is expected to be on 17 August 2023, with the cancellation taking effect when markets open on 18 August.

The vote was carried by a large majority of 98.43pc of shareholders, with the total number of ordinary shares eligible to vote at the meeting at 181,937,534.

Earlier this year Kingspan pledged to maintain its Dublin listing as the majority of its shares are traded here.

It said share trading on the London exchange was “negligible”.

Kingspan shares were down slightly in early trading in Dublin and London, though they had been picking up steam on both exchanges over the last few days.

The insulation panel maker is the third Irish firm to exit London for a main listing in the US this year.

Building materials giant CRH recently confirmed its move to New York - though it will maintain a secondary listing in London - while Paddy Power owner Flutter is plotting a similar move.

Ryanair de-listed from the London stock exchange in 2021 due to changed EU ownership rules post-Brexit.

CRH’s US move means it will also leave the Euronext Dublin exchange.

Kingspan's revenues rose 28pc to €8.3bn last year despite what it said was a testing environment and a tougher second half.

The Cavan-headquartered company saw trading profit rise 10pc to €833m in the same period, thanks to acquisitions and strong price increases on the back of raw material inflation.

The firm also saw a rise in first-quarter sales in 2023, with data centre business making up for a sluggish performance in its insulation business.

Overall sales approached €2bn for the three months to the end of March, up 4pc on the same period last year but down 3pc on an underlying basis.

Kingpspan’s half-year results are due on 18 August.

