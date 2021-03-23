Kingspan buys Danish group Logstor for up to €253m

Insulation giant Kingspan has announced the purchase of Logstor, a global supplier and manufacturer of pre-insulated pipe systems, for around €253m.

Cavan-headquartered Kingspan has entered into an agreement with Langley Co-Invest to buy 100pc of the shares of Logstor International Holding, the holding company of the Logstor Group.

The price for the business will be DKK1,885m (€253m) including debt, which will vary depending on the specific amount of working capital and debt on completion of the purchase, according to a statement from Kingspan.

The consideration is payable in full on completion of the deal. The deal will be fully funded from Kingspan's existing credit facilities.

In the 12 months to 31 December 2020 Logstor had audited revenues of DKK1,817m (€244m) and trading profit of DKK210m (€28m).

At the end of last year Logstor had gross assets of DKK1,392m (€187m), and on completion net assets excluding intangibles and goodwill are expected to be DKK543m (€73m).

The bolt-on acquisition is expected to enhance Kingspan's earnings on an annualised basis by around nine cent per share, the group said.

Logstor’s management team will remain with the company and will continue to manage and develop the business under the Logstor brand.

Gene Murtagh, Kingspan CEO, said: "The acquisition of Logstor marks an important step for Kingspan, as part of our strategy to develop our technical insulation proposition as a complementary business to core building insulation.”

“Logstor is a great company with a dedicated workforce and superior products in an industry that will see strong growth in the years to come,” he added.

Logstor’s head office is in Løgstør, Denmark. Logstor's primary markets are in Scandinavia, Germany, Netherlands, Poland and France, but it also operates in other European countries as well as North America, and the Middle East.

It has seven manufacturing facilities situate in Denmark, Finland, Poland and Sweden, and employs around 1,100 people in 14 different countries.

The acquisition is conditional on regulatory clearance and is expected to complete around the middle of the year.

