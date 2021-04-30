Kingspan and CEO Murtagh rebuked by shareholders at firm’s AGM

More than 10pc of the votes cast were against the re-election of CEO Gene Murtagh

SHAREHOLDERS have delivered a sharp rebuke to Irish insulation giant Kingspan over its executive pay report.

Almost 37pc of votes cast at the Cavan-based group’s annual general meeting yesterday on the resolution to adopt the report of the group’s remuneration committee opposed it – a significant level of dissent for a stock market-listed company.

And more than 10pc of votes cast on the resolution to re-elect chief executive Gene Murtagh were against. That’s a relatively large amount, and more than the 7.6pc of votes that were cast against him last year. More than 11m votes were also withheld on the resolution. Each share counts as one vote. Kingspan has 181.7m shares in issue.

Veteran businessman Michael Cawley, who’s been a non-executive director since 2014, saw more than 21pc of votes cast opposed to his re-election. That compared to just over 15pc last year. Mr Cawley is Ryanair’s former chief operating officer and is also a non-executive director of Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment.

The opposition to the remuneration report followed calls earlier this month by influential global proxy advisor Glass Lewis that Kingspan shareholders reject it.

Glass Lewis argued Kingspan should have been clearer in terms of the departure of former executive Peter Wilson.

Mr Wilson, who retired from the group in December, was managing director of Kingspan’s insulation boards division. He also stepped down from the company’s board.

He headed the insulation boards units since 2001. Kingspan was one of a number of companies that made insulation panels used on the Grenfell Tower in London. A huge fire at the building in 2017 killed 72 people. Kingspan products accounted for 5pc of the insulation cladding. It was used without its knowledge.

But an inquiry into the disaster has heard that Kingspan relied on outdated and incomplete test results to demonstrate its product was safe for high-rise structures, and of Kingspan staff taking an apparently dismissive attitude to the issue before the fire.

Gene Murtagh has admitted “historical unacceptable conduct and process shortcomings” within Kingspan’s UK insulation boards division.

Kingspan insisted this month that Glass Lewis “had not represented to shareholders the actual step of accountability taken by the executive [Peter Wilson] in retiring early, with no compensation for loss of office, despite no finding of wrongdoing against him, actual or implied, by either the [Grenfell] Inquiry or the company”.