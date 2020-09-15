Kingspan agrees largest ever Green private placement

Insulation giant Kingspan has agreed the largest corporate Green private placement globally to-date.

The €750m placement was announced by the Gene Murtagh-headed group today.

The new loan notes were priced on 10 September and will close on 25 September.

The majority - €580m - of the notes are Euro denominated, with a further €170m equivalent in United States dollars.

The weighted average fixed interest coupon is 1.78pc per year, with weighted average maturities of just under ten years.

Geoff Doherty, Kingspan chief financial officer, said: "We are delighted to have agreed terms on our first Green private placement at a compelling fixed interest rate. The pricing is a testament to Kingspan's planet passionate strategy and provides long term capital to further develop the group in the years ahead.”

The transaction leaves Kingspan with in excess of €2bn of cash and committed undrawn facilities.

Kingspan last month published financial results that beat analysts' expectations in terms of the impact on the business of the Covid pandemic.

Results for the first half of the year showed revenue declined 8pc to €2.1bn.

Trading profit fell 16pc to €200m - a much better result than the company or analysts had foreseen, given the global pandemic.

