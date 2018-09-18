Kilkenny Group opposes revised Goodman €100m office plan

A meeting between representatives from Goodman family firm Ternary and the Kilkenny Group has failed to allay concerns by the retailer over the 108 jobs at its flagship store at Nassau Street in Dublin.

Earlier this year, Ternary lodged plans for a €100m office block. However, the plan to redevelop the Setanta Centre has met with strong opposition from the Kilkenny Group which operates the Kilkenny Group flagship store there.

A letter enclosed with the application confirms Setanta Centre Unlimited as owners of the site and lists businessman Larry Goodman and his eldest son, Laurence, as directors.

Now, the Goodman firm has lodged revised plans after Dublin City Council expressed concerns over the plan.

In its new objection, consultants for the Kilkenny Group state that the large number of unaddressed issues associated with the development “is unacceptable and fundamentally lacks consideration for the operation of the Kilkenny Shop”.

The submission states that it will not be possible for the Kilkenny shop to continue trading during the construction period.

The objection states this will have consequences for the 88 full-time and 20 seasonal employees at the store and the one million shoppers who visit the Kilkenny shop every year.

The objection states: “The proposed development includes a design that is both inappropriate for the area and unacceptable for the shop ... this will have serious implications for the future viability of the shop and its ongoing operation.”

Online Editors