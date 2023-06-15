Kids box clever to scoop top place at Junior Entrepreneur awards

The 5th and 6th class in St. Saviour’s National School, Rathrum, Co. Wicklow, were recognised for their ‘BushCraft Boxes’.

Ireland’s next generation of business leaders launched an astonishing 300 classroom businesses over the past year, as part of their participation in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

Across the island of Ireland 10,000 primary school children participated in the programme.

The pupils created and launched products ranging from board games and toys to high-end craft and educational products, making money and gaining valuable insights into how the economy really works.

This year’s overall winner is St. Saviour’s National School, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, scooping the top award in All-Island Awards.

The 5th and 6th class in St. Saviour’s National School, Rathrum, Co. Wicklow, were recognised for their ‘BushCraft Boxes’.

The children created this useful box containing everything needed for a family day out in the Wicklow wilderness including compass bracelets and a discovery trail guide with web-linked QR codes and an activity booklet that included tips for insects and a tree hunt.

The children made professional sales pitches to Avondale Forest Park and Hidden Valley Holiday Park, who both agreed to stock the product.

The class is also selling the Bushcraft Boxes in the local community and has made a profit of over €800. Staying true to their product, the pupils have decided to spend their earnings on a class camping trip.

Marie Lynch, the co-founder of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme, said that “JEP has become a rite of passage for children in primary schools before they move on to secondary school.” “The class develops a lasting bond by working together and combining their talents to experience real-world success. For many, it is the highlight of their primary school years”.

Enterprise Ireland has supported JEP since 2020 under its Primary Schools Entrepreneurship Initiative, underlining the vital role of entrepreneurship in shaping Ireland’s future and the commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial culture from an early age.

Other awards recipients this year include Sixth Class, Scoil Mológa, Harold’s Cross, received the Marketing Gurus Award in the All-Island Awards for their JEP business, Gallúnagh Ghalánta (Sublime Soaps). Sixth Class, St. Raphaela’s National School, Stillorgan, received the Top Teams Award in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme Awards to recognise the excellent teamwork displayed by the class to bring their JEP business to fruition. The pupils taught each other to crochet before making unique craft crochet products and launching their class business, Hook It.

6th Class Scoil íde, Corbally, Limerick received the Tech Titans Award for their JEP business Bows ‘n’ Bandanas from Capulanas. The class designed and made a range of products from surplus capulana fabric, which comes from Mozambique. The fabric was introduced to them by a new pupil from Mozambique. They created a website to sell their products.

JEP was co-founded by Jerry Kennelly of Tweak.com to promote entrepreneurship in primary schools and was developed in collaboration with Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. Enterprise Ireland has supported JEP since 2020 under its Primary Schools Entrepreneurship Initiative. The businesses created by the participating pupils have achieved sales of almost €3m.