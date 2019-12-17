Keywords Studios spends €11.2m on three companies

Irish video games company Keywords Studios has spent €11.2m on three acquisitions.

It has acquired creative agency ICHI from its owner, Liz Corless, for £3.2m (€3.8m).

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in London, ICHI provides a full suite of creative and marketing services to video game publishers and the sports and entertainment sectors around the world.

The company works with many successful video game publishers in the world, such as Square Enix, NaturalMotion, Deep Silver, Sports Interactive and Capcom, as well as sports brands such as Puma and entertainment content companies including Netflix and Sony Pictures.

Ms Corless will continue as ICHI’s Studio Head and the rest of the 13 member team will remain with the business.

It has also purchased Syllabes, a games and film/TV audio recording studio, completing the full suite of services provided out of Keywords' Montreal services hub, for CAD475,000 (€324,000).

Elsewhere, Keywords has acquired Irish firm Kantan, a developer of automated translation technology, for €7m.

Kantan licenses the technology and delivers development services to end user organisations such as eBay, VistaPrint and the European Commission, as well as to language service providers.

Kantan employs nine people, and is based at Dublin City University's ADAPT Centre, a research institute in the field of machine translation.

For the 12 month period to 31 March 2019, Kantan has generated revenues of over €800,000 with a 22pc adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, deprecation, and amortisation margin.

Keywords is paying an initial consideration of €3.5m in cash to Kantan founder, Tony O'Dowd, and investors including Delta Partners and Enterprise Ireland.

In addition, it will issue 38,699 new ordinary shares in Keywords to Mr O'Dowd within 18 months from completion, which will then be subject to orderly market provisions for a further 12 months.

The remaining €2.9m consideration will become payable to Mr O'Dowd, in a mix of cash and shares, based upon performance targets for Kantan for the three years post completion.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, said the company was “delighted to have made three high calibre acquisitions.”

