Keywords Studios reports ‘robust’ revenue growth as it continues spending spree

Dublin based Keywords Studios has reported “robust” revenue growth for the first have of this year as it announced another acquisition.

Turnover increased 13pc to €173.5m in the six months to June 30, according to interim results from the company.

Keywords provides technical and creative services to the global video games industry.

It reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €30.8m, up 19pc year-on-year.

The company said it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Heavy Iron Studios, a provider of specialised game development services, for total consideration of up to $13.3m (€11m).

Based in Los Angeles, Heavy Iron employs 43 developers. For the year ended 31 May Heavy Iron generated unaudited revenues of $5.4m and adjusted EBITDA of $1m.

Keywords said there was “strong demand” for most of its services during the first half of the year, however certain services were held back by Covid-19 related supply side constraints, particularly in testing and audio.

As at June 30 the company had net cash of €101m, a swing on the debt of €9m at the corresponding period last year. This increased cash position benefited from Keywords' share placing in May where it raised €110m.

A further €100m in funds are available from undrawn committed facilities under the group's revolving credit facility.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords, said: "The resilience of our business continues to shine through as we delivered growth despite the restricted use of our 60+ studios around the world, recruiting and training challenges, and some short term disruption to content flowing into the business.”

Looking forward, Keywords said trading in the second half has started well with continued growth across all service lines, despite headwinds from the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Last month the company bought a video games creative marketing agency for up to £3.6m (€4m). This is the second acquisition Keywords has made following its recent £100m placing.

The company said it has a healthy pipeline of further acquisition opportunities “which we are reviewing and advancing.”

Over the past six year Keywords has acquired 46 firms.

