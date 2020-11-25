Keywords Studios buys US media company for up to €27m

Resilient: The game Gods & Monsters by Ubisoft which was helped in development by Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios is buying g-Net Media, a Los Angeles based provider of marketing services to the video games and entertainment industries, for a total consideration of up to $32m (€27m).

Dublin-headquartered Keywords said the acquisition will further its strategy to become the ‘go to’ technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry.

Keywords will pay initial consideration of $14.4m (€12m) in cash and the equivalent of $3.6m (€3m) in new ordinary shares to the sellers on the first anniversary of the acquisition. This will then be subject to "orderly market provisions" for a further year.

A deferred consideration of up to $14m (€11.7m) will be payable to the sellers, in a mix of cash and shares, based on performance targets being met by the first and second anniversaries of the purchase.

Founded in 2001, Gnet is a multi- award-winning studio that provides marketing services for games publishers including Activision, Microsoft, Bethesda and Bungie, as well for media and entertainment companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and NBC Universal.

For the year to 31st December 2021, revenues at Gnet are expected to be around $20m and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation around $3m.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, said: "This represents a significant milestone as we continue to build our marketing service business to become the first truly global, video game specialised marketing services company.

With its well established position as a valued partner to some of the biggest names in video games, and from its home in Hollywood, Gnet brings the number of Keywords specialist marketing studios to seven".

Following the acquisition, combined, Keywords' annual marketing services revenues are now over €35m with more than 180 people employed globally, Mr Day said.

On Tuesday Keywords said it is performing “stronger than expected” despite the impact of Covid-19.

The group expects to deliver a full-year adjusted profit before tax “significantly ahead” of the current market consensus as a result of continued strong trading since its half-year results announcement in September.

Adjusted profit before tax this year is predicted to be around €52m, up from €40.9m in 2019, according to a trading update.

Revenue for the year to December 31 is expected to be in line with company compiled consensus of €367m.

Earlier this year, the company launched a £100m (€113m) share placing to boost its financial firepower.

Keywords, based in Leopardstown, has operations in 59 cities and 21 countries. It helps most of the world’s video game developers with core elements of games development, from conceptual art to 3D rendering and foreign-language conversion.

