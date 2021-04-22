Keywords Studios buys gaming services company for up to €50m

Irish company Keywords Studios, a service provider to the video game industry, has purchased Climax Studios for up to £43m (€49.8m).

Climax Studios is a UK based provider of game development services to the video games industry.

The acquisition will bring “significant” additional scale to Keywords’ largest service line, Game Development, and further its strategy to become the 'go to' technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry, according to a statement from the company.

Climax Studios provides full game development, co-development, porting and technical consulting services to some of the world’s largest games publishers including Sony, Microsoft, 2K, Codemasters and Electronic Arts.

The company reported adjusted earnings of around £4.3m (€5m) in the year ended 31 December 2020.

Jon Hauck, joint interim CEO of Keywords Studios, said: “Climax brings a wealth of expertise, adds significant scale to our rapidly growing game development service line, and provides access to a new pool of talent from its base in Portsmouth.”

“The studio’s excellent track record of high quality delivery spans over 30 years, with its services in high demand from some of the largest names in the industry."

Under the terms of the deal, Keywords will pay a maximum consideration of up to £43m, comprised of an initial consideration of £20.2m (€23.4m) in cash and the equivalent of £6.8m (€7.9m) in new ordinary shares.

Deferred consideration of up to £16m (€18.5m), in a mix of cash and new ordinary shares, will be payable based on growth targets being met over the year following completion.

The new ordinary shares to be issued as part of the initial consideration and the deferred consideration are subject to one-year lock-in periods and orderly market provisions for a further period.

Established in 1998, Keywords now has over 65 facilities in 22 countries located in Asia, the Americas and Europe. It provides integrated art creation, marketing services, software engineering, testing, audio and customer care services across more than 50 languages and 16 games platforms to a blue-chip client base of over 950 clients across the globe.

Group revenue was up 14pc to €373.5m last year, according to its annual results.

Organic revenue increased 11.7pc despite operational and content flow constraints in some service lines, particularly testing, audio and localisation. Keywords reported earnings of €74.2m for 2020, up 28.8pc on the prior year.

