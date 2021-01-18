Keywords Studios appoints chief operating officer

Dublin-based Keywords Studios has appointed Sonia Lashand Sedler as its chief operating officer.

Ms Lashand Sedler has also been appointed to the board of the Andrew Day headed company.

Ms Lashand Sedler will work closely with Mr Day and the group’s chief financial officer, Jon Hauck, and will take responsibility for the day to day operational running of the business, according to a statement from the group.

The addition of this role will enable Mr Day to focus “more fully on the continued strategic development of the group,” the company said.

Ms Lashand Sedler has 20 years of experience in scaling up businesses internationally through senior roles, most recently as global head of managed services and banking strategy at Diebold Nixdorf, a global retail and banking technology and services organisation, where she was responsible for its managed services business.

She joined Diebold Nixdorf from Sutherland Global Services, a digital solutions company, where she acted as managing director for the EMEA region.

Ms Lashand Sedler’s previous leadership roles with digital transformation organisations also include HCL, where she acted as VP European Banking, and Accenture, where she acted as a managing director.

Commenting on the appointment Mr Day, chief executive of Keywords, said: “Sonia's experience in driving operational excellence across an international footprint and in delivering best in class business critical services to global clients gained from within world class organisations made her the outstanding candidate for this new board position as COO.”

“I look forward to working closely with her as we continue develop our global platform of technical and creative services to the video games market and beyond."

Last year Keywords purchased seven companies, all of which were acquired after it raised €110m in a placing in May 2020.

Keywords, established in 1998, now has 65 facilities in 21 countries.

