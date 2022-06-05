Key R&D incentive ‘is too complicated’ for SMEs — accountants

The paperwork for a key research and development (R&D) incentive is too complicated for small and medium business, the Government has been told.

Last month, accountancy bodies umbrella group CCAB-I conducted a survey of members working in practice and industry with professional experience claiming the R&D tax credit.

“One of the key findings of our survey is the call for simplified documentary requirements for SMEs as part of a broader simplification of the regime for SMEs. In particular, the CCAB-I is of the view that the requirements set by Revenue both in terms of scientific merit and documentation are not appropriate for SMEs.”

The submission was in response to the public consultation on the Research & Development Tax Credit and the Knowledge Development Box.

It said that simplification of the documentation requirements for SMEs is consistently raised among accountants as a barrier to claiming the R&D tax credit.

“Unlike many larger companies, SMEs and startup companies in particular often lack the financial resources to engage professional advice to prepare the appropriate documentation stipulated by Revenue.”

The incentive is also important for global firms based here.

“Foreign direct investment (FDI) is a key driver of growth in Ireland and the R&D tax credit is a key tool for attracting investment of global capital,” said CCAB-I in its submission to the Department of Finance.

New US tax rules mean that changes are needed for Ireland’s R&D tax credit to remain competitive, the submission states.

“As a result of these changes, US investors require that the Irish R&D tax credit is made fully refundable. While such a change would result in a cash-flow adjustment for the Exchequer, it should not result in any additional cost for the Exchequer.

“Professional accountants have advised that if the current rules for repayment of the refundable credit remain in place, then from 2022 onwards US investors may not look to Ireland in the first instance. This would have a detrimental impact on Ireland’s economy.”