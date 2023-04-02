Kerrygold owner Ornua ‘resolves’ bitter trademark row over sale of New Zealand brand in US

Both parties had agreed to end the case without prejudice and bear all their attorneys’ fees and costs

Irish dairy giant Ornua has resolved a trademark row in the US with New Zealand’s second-largest dairy company over its billion-euro-valued butter brand Kerrygold.

A joint stipulation for dismissal was filed in the US courts late last month and was signed by attorneys for Ornua and New Zealand’s Westland Dairy. The file showed that both parties had agreed to end the case without prejudice and bear all their attorneys’ fees and costs.

Last week, both Ornua and Westland Dairy said the litigation had been “resolved on a confidential basis”. Last month, the Sunday Independent reported the firms engaged in settlement talks.

The US court row kicked off in late December after Ornua alleged trademark infringement against Westland’s butter brand Westgold. The group sought damages and a preliminary or permanent injunction in the US.

Westland denied the trademark was substantially similar and hit back when it filed an opposition and counterclaims.

In February, Ornua agreed to terminate part of the case that sought to stop the sale of Westgold temporarily.