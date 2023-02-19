Kerrygold owner and New Zealand dairy giant reach deal in US packaging row

A brand ambassador of Kerrygold poses with Irish whiskey aged cheddar cheese during the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Samsung culinary demonstrations presented by MasterCard at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Pier 94 on October 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Ornua, one of Ireland’s largest dairy co-operatives, has agreed to terminate an attempt to temporarily stop the sale of a rival’s butter brand in the US over a trademark dispute regarding Kerrygold.

According to notes from a court hearing held in the US last week, Westland Dairy Company and Ornua reached an agreement on the Irish firm’s effort to secure a preliminary injunction against New Zealand’s second-largest dairy co-op butter brand Westgold. The agreement would see Westland stop shipping butter “in the accused packaging” to retailers in the US after June 1, 2023.

The notes also said that Westland would provide samples of new packaging to Ornua by February 23.

The agreement followed what looked set to be a bitter row between the two parties over the trademarks of their respective butter brands in the valuable American market.

Last month, the Sunday Independent reported that Ornua was engaged in two separate trademark rows regarding Kerrygold in the US.

Court filings showed Ornua had initiated a case against Westland Dairy over its Westgold butter brand, alleging it had infringed its trademark for Kerrygold.

According to the initial filings, Ornua said it was seeking damages and a preliminary or permanent injunction stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing, or selling butter products it claims are “confusingly similar” to Kerrygold’s trademark in the US.

Late last month, Westland had filed an opposition to Ornua’s injunction effort and a series of counterclaims.

In the opposition filing, Westland said the Ornua motion should be denied, claiming factors including that it failed to establish its own protectable rights in the alleged trade dress and that the trademarks are not substantially similar.

It also said it had transitioned to a “new, distinctly different packaging” with only small quantities of the “accused” packaging left in the US. It claimed these would be “likely to sell through in just months”, with new packaging to be introduced in the US market then.

In the counterclaim, Westland said it was seeking a series of declaratory judgments.

These included cancelling trademark registrations associated with Ornua’s Kerrygold in the US, a declaration of trademark invalidity and a declaration that it has not infringed Ornua’s trademark.

Westland also alleged Ornua had attempted to create a monopoly in the US “premium butter” market through anti-competitive conduct.

Last week, Ornua submitted a motion to dismiss Westland’s counterclaims. It alleged the counterclaims were “mirror images” and had failed to state a claim of relief and did not include plausible claims of monopolisation/attempted monopolisation and unfair competition.

On the attempt to cancel Kerrygold trademarks, Ornua said Westland had failed to allege any “false representations” had been made.

Regarding Westland’s introducing new packaging, Ornua alleged in one of the court filings that it was unlikely the products would sell through in months, and that the dairy company had no authority to say another five months of sales would defeat “the presumption of irreparable harm”.

Ornua said in a court filing that Westland had not offered a “logical explanation” for why it entered the US market with what it alleged is similar packaging to Kerrygold.

Before news of the hearing hit, the Sunday Independent asked Westland to comment on its recent court filings. The company said it “is and will continue to defend our position and rights to compete fairly in the US and other global markets”.

A spokesman for Ornua said it was pleased with the agreement’s outcome that it felt addressed its concerns.

In January, Ornua said it places “the highest priority” on protecting the Kerrygold brand. “While we welcome healthy competition and new entrants to the market, we cannot allow infringement of our branding or trademarks. Unfortunately, we cannot comment further on ongoing legal proceedings.”