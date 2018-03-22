Kerrygold maker Ornua refutes claims by German magazine that its butter poses health risk

Kerrygold maker Ornua has refuted claims by a German consumer magazine that its butter product poses a health risk.

In a test conducted by Stiftung Warentest's Test magazine, Irish butter Kerrygold was the only one in a range of 30 found to be 'defective'.

"In the laboratory, we found a very high total germ count and also showed germs that indicate inferior hygiene in the production," the testers wrote. A spokesperson for Ornua said that the group conducts product testing and retains samples from every batch produced "to ensure optimal product quality".

"We have retested the samples from the batch referenced by Stiftung Warentest and are fully satisfied that this product batch was of the highest quality upon leaving our manufacturing facility." According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, butter is considered a chilled good and it is advised that the product is kept refrigerated.

"The most butter should be left out of the fridge is for two hours at normal room temperature; after that, the risk of food poisoning increases," an FSAI spokesperson said. Ornua, Ireland’s largest exporter of dairy products, this week announced record revenues of €2.1bn for 2017, an 18pc increase year-on-year.

The group reported a record year for Kerrygold in both Germany and the US last year, with the brand recording double-digit volume growth in each market.

