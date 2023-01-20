Kerrygold butter stopped from reaching supermarket shelves in New York and California

Irish dairy group Ornua has stopped Kerrygold butter from reaching supermarket shelves in two US states due to non-compliant packaging.

New York and California introduced restrictions three weeks ago on the use of certain chemicals in packaging.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has linked the chemicals to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

There are no food safety concerns with Kerrygold, a spokesperson said, and it refers to a technical issue with the packaging.

The newly packaged butter should be back on US supermarket shelves within days.

“Due to new regulatory requirements in the states of New York and California, we have made changes to some of our packaging, but we’re pleased to confirm that these products will be back on shelves in the coming days,” Ornua said in a statement.

“The packaging for all of our products complies with all regulatory requirements in every market in which we operate.”

Kerrygold is a billion-euro brand for Ornua and a leading product in the US market.

The butter brand saw 12pc volume growth last year, compared to 2020.

It is the fastest-selling brand on supermarket shelves in Germany and is the second most popular butter brand in the US.

In 2021, the company sold 11 million packets of Kerrygold butter and cheese a week, worldwide, a 12pc volume growth in a single year.

Ornua reported a 6.9pc increase in turnover to €2.5bn in 2021, and a 1.3pc increase in operating profit to €153.7m.

It also completed the acquisition of US cheese ingredients business Whitehall Specialities the same year, adding four new facilities in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Ornua chief executive John Jordan told the Irish Independent recently that the cost of containers to move product from Ireland to the US has risen substantially, while there was also disruption in getting the product moved.

New York and California decided to restrict the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), which are used to treat packaging to help repel water, oil and stains.

New York introduced restrictions on using the chemicals on December 31 last year.

California introduced a ban on all plant fibre-based food packaging containing the two chemicals at certain levels, beginning on January 1 this year.

According to California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control, studies indicate that some PFASs can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects, as well as tumours in laboratory animals.

The news comes just weeks after it emerged that Ornua is involved in two separate trademark rows about Kerrygold in the US.

One case has been taken by Ornua against New Zealand’s Westland Dairy over an alleged trademark infringement. The other, a trademark non-infringement case, has been initiated against Ornua by US-based food importer Abbey Specialty, which claims the Kerrygold producer threatened it with starting “infringement litigation” over its Tipperary butter brand in the US.