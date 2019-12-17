Kerry shares in 3pc drop after DuPont miss
KERRY Group shares fell 3pc yesterday as the market reacted to news that the Irish food giant had lost out to a $26.2bn (€23.5bn) rival bid for DuPont's nutrition division.
Confirmation that International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) had reached an agreement with DuPont ended Kerry boss Edmond Scanlon's hopes of a transformational deal for the Irish business and at the same time creates a bigger rival in the flavours and ingredients market.
Kerry shares were down 3.40pc to €109.50 by late afternoon. The Irish company had been seen as favourite in the running to take over the DuPont business.
Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Jason Molins said IFF had beaten Kerry by paying above the range the market had expected for the DuPont arm. While losing out will be seen as a blow "Kerry has been prudent," he said.
He does not expect Kerry to seek another transformational deal but does anticipate further acquisitions in the €500m to €1bn range by the Irish company, he said.
"Kerry will still have plenty of firepower to continue with its lower-risk bolt-on acquisition strategy, where we estimate it could spend €1.5bn while maintaining leverage below 2.5 times," he said.
Before taking over as CEO two years ago, Mr Scanlon was relatively little known in Irish business circles. His previous experience included long stints in the US and China in senior roles at Kerry.
The IFF-DuPont transaction will create a new company comprised of the bidder's assets and DuPont's nutrition business.
The new combined company will have an enterprise value of $45.4bn - around twice the size of Kerry Group.
DuPont shareholders will get a 55.4pc stake in the new company and IFF shareholders are getting 44.6pc, the companies said in a joint statement.
The so-called Reverse Morris Trust transaction has tax benefits for DuPont shareholders, because rather than selling a business they're becoming shareholders in a new company, although DuPont will also receive a $7.3bn special cash payment.
Kerry has said little about DuPont but on a call with analysts in November Mr Scanlon was clear in his ambitions.
He said M&A was very much core to Kerry's strategy.
"We see M&A as something that has been a key driver of shareholder value over a really long period of time," he said.
"We see it as a core competency within the organisation. It is really difficult to predict the exact timeline of when these acquisitions happen. We see ourselves as a consolidator in the industry."
