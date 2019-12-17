Kerry shares in 3pc drop after DuPont miss

KERRY Group shares fell 3pc yesterday as the market reacted to news that the Irish food giant had lost out to a $26.2bn (€23.5bn) rival bid for DuPont's nutrition division.

Confirmation that International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) had reached an agreement with DuPont ended Kerry boss Edmond Scanlon's hopes of a transformational deal for the Irish business and at the same time creates a bigger rival in the flavours and ingredients market.

Kerry shares were down 3.40pc to €109.50 by late afternoon. The Irish company had been seen as favourite in the running to take over the DuPont business.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Jason Molins said IFF had beaten Kerry by paying above the range the market had expected for the DuPont arm. While losing out will be seen as a blow "Kerry has been prudent," he said.

