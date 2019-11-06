Kerry reports growth in volumes despite 'subdued' consumer foods market

Kerry Group has reported 3pc growth in business volumes in the three months to 30 September.

Kerry Group has reported 3pc growth in business volumes in the three months to 30 September.

The performance was driven by its Taste and Nutrition arm, where growth increased by 3.9pc, according to a trading update from the company.

Consumer demand for products with improved nutritional attributes continued to accelerate across the globe, which had a positive impact on this arm of the business, the company said.

The Tralee-headquartered food and nutrition business said volumes in its consumer food division were “muted, reflective of a subdued marketplace and the impact of the previously reported loss of a ready meals contract.”

Kerry said that major global consumer trends such as clean label, authentic taste, plant-based diets, healthfulness, convenience, and sustainability, tailored to local consumer preferences continue to generate increased innovation opportunities for the business.

“As our customers continue to meet these rapidly changing consumer demands and increase speed to market, Kerry is best positioned as the holistic partner of choice with our unique business model and industry-leading taste and nutrition technology portfolio,” the company said.

At the end of September, net debt was €2bn.

Kerry Group reaffirmed its full year 2019 guidance of adjusted earnings per share growth of 7pc to 9pc on a constant currency basis.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry, said the company was “pleased” with its performance to-date.

“We enjoyed strong growth in developing markets, as we further deploy our technology and continue our strategic footprint expansion.

We continued to make strategic acquisitions, and good progress has been made on the integration of acquisitions completed over the last 12 months which are performing well.”

Online Editors