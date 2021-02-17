Kerry reports critical hedge fund to Irish and UK regulators

Kerry Group has decided to take action against Ontake Research, the little known hedge fund that last week launched a "short attack" on the company's shares.

The Tralee, Co Kerry-based group said yesterday that it had reported Ontake to the financial regulators where Kerry shares are traded - the Central Bank of Ireland and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

Kerry chief financial officer Marguerite Larkin confirmed the complaint on a call with analysts following the company's 2020 annual results announcement yesterday morning.

Last Thursday Ontake, a hedge fund that had bet against Kerry shares, issued a scathing report sharply criticising Kerry's acquisitions strategy and claiming the company routinely overvalued the companies it purchased.

Shares in Kerry Group fell by more than 11pc in response but rebounded somewhat after investment bank Jefferies responded to Ontake's claims with a positive note of their own.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group said last week that “the report is full of errors, inaccuracies and incorrect deductions".

Nonetheless, Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon and Ms Larkin had to address investor concerns during the analysts' call.

"In our view the company did just about enough in terms of refuting the claims made in the report, though we would have liked to have seen a bit more detail," said Goodbody food and beverage analyst Jason Molins in a note to institutional investors.

"That said, over the coming weeks it will engage directly with shareholders and we expect this will put any lingering concerns to bed."

Kerry shares in Dublin closed down by 2.07pc yesterday at €103.90 after trading above €110 in the morning following the group's generally positive results for 2020.

The company showed an improved performance in the fourth quarter after several difficult months during the year due to the impact of Covid-19 on key parts of the business.

Profits fell by 11.7pc to €797.2m, down from €902.7m in 2019 while trading margin declinedto 11.5pc from 12.5pc.

Revenue at the group was €6.9bn for 2020, down from €7.2bn in 2019, driven primarily by volume decreases.

The group said it is conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK.

Kerry Co-operative Creameries - a 12.3pc shareholder in Kerry Group - is understood to be preparing a bid to buy 60pc of the business.

In a late development yesterday, Kerry said it was making 150 Irish workers redundant over the next 6-12 months and moving their functions to two shared services facilities in Mexico and Malaysia.

The services moving offshore include finance, regulatory and human resources at the company.

