Kerry Group to sell international sweets arm for €500m

Kerry Group is in exclusive negotiations to sell the trade and assets of its Sweet Ingredients Portfolio to IRCA, an international leader in chocolate, creams, and other high-quality semi-finished food ingredients, for a consideration of €500m partly made up of a vendor loan.

A sale is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and routine closing adjustments. Employee consultation and information processes have commenced in relevant jurisdictions, Kerry said.

The Sweet Ingredients Portfolio manufactures sweet and cereal products with a broad range of technological capabilities, primarily serving the end markets of bakery, cereal, confectionery, dairy and ice cream in Europe and the US.

The sale price comprises an initial cash consideration of €375m plus a €125m interest bearing vendor loan note.

The unit being sold has four manufacturing facilities in the US and six facilities across the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and France.

The expected attributable financial results from the portfolio for the year ended 31 December 2022 include revenues of €405m and earnings of €41m.

The CEO of Kerry Group, Edmond Scanlon, said the transaction would represent another strategic development for Kerry as it looks to enhance and refine its Taste & Nutrition portfolio

The combination of IRCA, which is backed by Advent Capital, with Kerry’s Sweet Ingredients Portfolio is expected to create a global business with around €1 billion in revenues.

The potential sale is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Kerry plans to use the proceeds of the deal for general corporate purposes and the continued strategic development of the Taste & Nutrition business.

It comes as the Irish headquartered business has made a number of specialist acquisitions such as BioSearch, a biotechnology company in Spain, Natreon in the US and Niacet which specilaises in products for food protection and preservation.