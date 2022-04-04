Kerry Group 'suspends’ operations in Russia

Kerry Group says it has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus. The Irish food giant said it had been continuously monitored the unfolding situation in Ukraine and “we are horrified at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis”.

The group announced on Monday that it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

“This suspension will be managed in an orderly manner, during which the company will continue to pay employees and fulfil our legal obligations,” the group said in a statement.

The company has around 250 staff in Russia and Belarus, mostly at a research and development and manufacturing plants in Moscow.

The move follows pressure, including from Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher, who wrote to Kerry’ s chief executive Edmond Scanlon last week urging the Tralee headquartered group to follow other multinationals in exiting the Russian market in protest at the invasion of Ukraine, even when not obliged to by the sanctions regime.

CRH and Smurfit Kappa have already announced their exits from the Russian market and Kerry’s move leaves insulation maker Kingspan as the last big Irish corporation still operating in the country.



