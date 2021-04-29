Kerry Group starts the year with ‘good business momentum’

Kerry Group said it has experienced “good business momentum” in the first three months of this year.

The company reported business volume growth of 1.9pc during the period.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said: “Our performance reflected sustained strong growth in the retail channel, while the foodservice channel continued to be impacted by increased restrictions in many local markets, before returning to growth in March.”

“The good business momentum has been supported by an increase in the level of innovation in a number of key markets.”

He added that this momentum along with an improvement in market conditions, “gives us increased confidence in the full year outlook, where we are expecting to achieve strong volume growth and are guiding adjusted earnings per share growth of 11 – 15pc in constant currency."

The global taste & nutrition and consumer foods group said its pricing increase 0.5pc in the three months.

At the end of March Kerry’s net debt decreased slightly to €1.9bn.

The company said its balance sheet “remains strong which will facilitate the continued organic and acquisitive growth of group businesses.”

Looking at the different regions, in Europe the company experienced an overall volume reduction of 2.4pc, as the economic recovery was impacted by restrictions.

Its retail channel delivered overall growth led by meat and dairy, however the foodservice channel performance impacted by increased restrictions.

In the Americas region the company overall volume growth of 0.4pc, while there was a strong finish to the three-month period, the company said the foodservice performance was impacted earlier in the period before returning to growth in March.

The Asia, Pacific, Middle-East and Africa (APMEA) region saw volume growth of 11.7pc, led by the company’s performance in China.

The retail channel delivered “strong” growth driven by beverage, snacks and bakery produce, while the APMEA foodservice channel achieved overall growth in the quarter.

Kerry’s Consumer Foods division reported volume growth of 1pc - led by “strong growth” in meat snacking.