Kerry Group spends €137m on biotechnology company

Taste and nutrition giant Kerry Group says it has reached agreement to acquire about 92pc of the issued share capital of biotech company c-LEcta for €137m.

The management of c-LEcta will retain the balance of the share capital.

c-LEcta is a biotechnology innovation company specialising in precision fermentation, optimised bio-processing and bio-transformation for the creation of high-value targeted enzymes and ingredients, according to a statement from Kerry Group.

Based in Leipzig, Germany and employing over 100 people, c-LEcta is an innovator in disruptive new sciences for the pharmaceutical market, with a “strong” pipeline of functional bioactives across food, beverage and other consumer markets.

The acquisition will “further support Kerry's commitment to invest in the development of innovative sustainable technologies, which will be at the heart of future sustainable food and health systems,” Kerry said.

The latest purchase follows the acquisition of 100pc of the issued share capital of Enmex S.A. de C.V. in December for €62m.

Enmex is a “well-established” enzyme manufacturer based in Mexico, supplying multiple bio-process solutions for food, beverage and animal nutrition markets, the Tralee headquartered company said.

Last September Kerry sold of its Consumer Foods meats and meals business to Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m. The sale of the division was first announced in June.

In addition, the Edmund Scanlon-headed company completed its €853m purchase of food technologies group Niacet in September.

Niacet is a market leader in low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food, as well as bakery and pharma, and has customers in more than 75 countries served by manufacturing facilities in Niagara Falls, USA, and Tiel in the Netherlands.