Kerry Group sees uptick in revenue and earnings despite inflation and Russia losses

Kerry Group has seen a 13.3pc rise in revenue in the six months to June, to €4.1bn, on the back of increased sales and higher consumer prices.

The gains come despite inflation and the cost of divesting its Russian business.

Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) rose by 13.1pc to €518m, with the group maintaining its EBITDA margin at 12.8pc.

The group has announced an interim dividend of 31.4 cent per share, 10.2pc up on last year.

Volumes were up by 6.8pc - led by the taste and nutrition division, where growth was 8.6pc - while prices were up 8.3pc.

Reported revenues in the taste and nutrition division rose 27.5pc to €3.4bn, with EBITDA up 24.9pc to €515m. Pricing was up 5.9pc due to cost inflation.

Within the taste and nutrition division, volume growth was 9.1pc in the Americas region, with reported revenue up 29.1pc to €1.9bn.

Europe volumes were up 7.1pc,with reported revenue increasing by 27.5pc to €729m.

Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa saw volume growth of 9.1pc, with reported revenue in the region rising by 26.1pc to €768m.

Dairy Ireland saw reported revenue rise 31.2pc to €695m, with pricing up 27.8pc due to raw material cost inflation, which also led to a fall in the EBITDA margin.

Kerry also made gains in the period from a favourable currency transaction, acquisitions and the disposal of its consumer foods meats and meals business.

During the period, the Group completed the acquisition of Malaysian ingredients firm Almer and US sports nutrition group Natreon, for a total of €267.4m.

The group incurred a non-trading item charge of €62.1m net of tax in the first half of the year, largely as a result of impairment of its Russian and Belarusian assets.

It has now fully divested its subsidiary in Russia to local management and has reached a deal to sell its subsidiary in Belarus to a third party.

There was growth across all regions, with beverage, meat and bakery seeing the largest gains.

Constant currency adjusted earnings per share increased by 9pc to 176.4 cent (up 16.1pc in reported currency).

Basic earnings per share were 128.4 cent, compared to 128.2 cent in the same period in 2021, with growth offset by Russia and Belarus costs.

Free cash flow was €226m, up from €222m in the first half of 2021.

In an interim management report on Friday, Kerry group chief executive Edmond Scanlon said he was “pleased” with the group’s overall performance despite “inflationary challenges and geopolitical volatility in places”.

“We continued to make good progress in actively managing the unprecedented inflationary environment in conjunction with our customers, as we support them in developing their offerings to meet the rapidly evolving marketplace,” Mr Scanlon said.

“While recognising the marketplace is facing into a period of heightened uncertainty and volatility, this also presents significant opportunities. We remain confident in our outlook and are reaffirming our full year earnings guidance.”



