Kerry Group sees 16.1pc increase in revenues despite ‘unprecedented’ inflation

Irish food group Kerry has reported growth in the third quarter of the year as demand remained strong despite inflationary pressures.

The company also updated its full year earnings guidance and now expects adjusted earnings per share to grow 6-8pc this year on a constant currency basis.

Revenues across the group increased by 16.6pc.

This growth was mainly attributed to volume growth of 6.6pc, as well as increased pricing of 10.6pc.

Kerry said this was partially offset by the business disposal of the consumer foods meats and meals business in the period.

The group’s margin on its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was down 40 basis points.

This decrease was as a result of “the significant impact” of cost inflation. Kerry added that a key focus for the group remained the resilience of its supply chains due to inflationary pressures and geopolitical volatility.

The influence of rising inflation was also evident in consumer preferences in the period, with demand for value options on the rise.

The group’s taste and nutrition division - particularly meat, snacks and bakery - saw 8.5pc overall growth, despite prices increasing by 7.5pc to pass through rising costs.

Kerry’s dairy division saw 1.8pc volume growth, with prices up 36.6pc as a result of significant increases in dairy prices and other input costs.

Within its dairy consumer products range, significant price rises impacted consumer demand, leading to overall category volumes.

Net debt was €2.4bn at the end of September.

Chief executive officer Edmond Scanlon said the group is managing the “unprecedented inflationary pricing environment.”

While we recognise the current level of uncertainty in the marketplace, we feel very well positioned as we continue to support our customers in addressing the various market challenges and opportunities,” he said.