Kerry Group reports revenue of €8.8bn in ‘year of record growth’

Kerry Group revenues rose to €8.8bn in 2022 in a “year of record growth.”

Sales at the Irish food group were up by 18pc from €7.4bn reported last year, according to annual results.

Kerry Group recorded volume growth of 6.1pc across the year, while pricing rose by 11.7pc in the same period as the group passed through input cost inflation to customers.

The sales growth also reflected favourable transaction currency of 6.8pc and contribution from acquisitions of 4.3pc but this was partially offset by impact of business disposals of 9.8pc.

Last April, the group suspended operations in Russia and Belarus. In July, it reached an agreement to sell its taste and nutrition entity in Belarus and divested 100pc of share capital of its Russian subsidiary to local management.

The loss on the disposal of these businesses was €63m.

The group also incurred a non trading charge of €124.2m which was primarily related to the impairment of assets in both Russia and Belarus.

Overall, profit after tax fell to €606.5m last year from €763m in 2021.

The Tralee-headquartered company reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €1.2bn, representing a 12.9pc increase from 2021.

This performance represented an Ebitda margin of 13.9pc last year, a slight decline from the 14.7pc in 2021.

Kerry’s taste and nutrition division saw volumes rise by 7.8pc year-on-year, while pricing rose by 8.7pc in 2022.

The group also reported that pricing of its dairy division rose by 36pc, while volumes rose slightly by 0.2pc.

“Overall volumes in Dairy Ireland were similar to the prior year, with the heightened inflationary cost environment resulting in significant price increases across the business,” the group said.

Prices of dairy products grew last year as a result of inflationary pressure on input costs, such as fertiliser and feed, as a result of supply challenges from the pandemic and Ukraine war.

Last month, Kerry Group revealed that it was in negotiations to sell the trade and assets of its sweet ingredients portfolio to IRCA, an international leader in chocolate, creams and other semi-finished food ingredients, for around €500m.

“As we marked Kerry’s 50th year in 2022, we achieved record organic revenue growth against the backdrop of an exceptionally dynamic operating environment,” said chief executive officer Edmond Scanlon.

In Ireland, revenues rose to €540m, up from €458.7m last year.

In the Americas region, revenue rose by a third to €4.2bn. Volume growth was up 8.4pc.

Growth in the European region was driven by Central and Southern Europe, with sales up by a quarter to €1.5bn, reflecting volume growth of 6.2pc.

Last year Kerry achieved adjusted earnings per share of 440.6 cent, marking a rise of 7.3pc on a constant currency basis.

The company now anticipates adjusted earnings per share growth this year of 3pc to 7pc on a constant currency basis.

Kerry will pay a final dividend per share of 73.4c for 2022, with the total dividend for last year up 10.1pc to 104.8c..