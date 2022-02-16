Kerry Group reports revenue of €7.4bn for 2021 driven by ‘strong overall growth’

Kerry Group has seen its revenue increase to €7.4bn in 2021 on the back of “strong overall growth.”

Revenue at the taste and nutrition giant is up from €7bn in 2020, according to annual results from the group.

The company’s Taste & Nutrition division saw volumes increase 8.3pc year-on-year, while in its Consumer Foods arm volumes increased 6pc.

The Tralee-headquartered company reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €1.1bn for last year, up from €1.bn in 2020. Last year’s performance represented an ebitda margin of 14.7pc.

Group trading profit increased by 9.8pc to €875.5m.

“We ended the year on a strong note with excellent growth across our business,” Edmund Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said.

“In 2021 we achieved strong overall growth across all regions with group revenue of €7.4bn, driven by volume growth of 8pc.”

Mr Scanlon said that while the company recognised that “current market environment and inflationary pressures continue to present challenges across our industry, Kerry is stronger positioned and more resilient than ever as we enter a new strategic cycle.”

In 2021 Kerry achieved adjusted earnings per share of 380.8 cent – up 12.1pc on a constant currency basis.

The company expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share growth in 2022 of 5pc to 9pc on a constant currency basis.

Kerry will pay a final dividend of per share of 66.7 cent for 2021, bringing the total dividend for last year to 92.5 cents.

Last September Kerry sold of its Consumer Foods meats and meals business to Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m. The sale of the division was first announced in June.

In addition, the company completed its €853m purchase of food technologies group Niacet in September.

Niacet is a market leader in low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food, as well as bakery and pharma, and has customers in more than 75 countries served by manufacturing facilities in Niagara Falls, USA, and Tiel in the Netherlands.