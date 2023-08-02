Kerry Group performance remains steady on back of ‘resilient’ demand

Irish food group Kerry has reported a 1.6pc increase in sales in the first half of 2023.

Group revenue rose to €4.1bn in the first six months of the year, while volumes were up 0.6pc.

Kerry Group attributed the growth to pricing increases of 4.5pc and a contribution from acquisitions of 1.1pc. However, this was partially offset by the impact of disposals of 4.5pc and adverse translation currency.

The food group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023 remained steady at €518m compared to €517.7m in the corresponding period in 2023.

Group EBITDA margin was down 20 basis points to 12.6pc as benefits from cost efficiency initiatives “more than offset” by the impact of passing through input cost inflation to consumers.

The interim dividend stood at 34.6 cent per share, up 10.2pc compared to the 2022 interim dividend.

Kerry acquired two companies in recent months as it looked to expand its footprint in emerging markets. Kerry bought Latin American meat producer Proexcar for €40.4m at the end of May, while it also completed the acquisition of Gretang for €91.1m last month.

The group’s taste and nutrition division, which includes its meat, snacks and bakery ranges, saw 1.4pc overall growth, with prices increasing by 5.4pc to pass through rising costs.

Kerry’s dairy division saw volumes decline by 2.5pc as higher input costs impacted market demand. Prices rose by 0.4pc in the period. This decline followed reduced pricing across dairy markets in the second quarter of the year.

The dairy consumer products division recorded growth in its branded cheese and private label spreads ranges.

Kerry’s revenues in the European region rose by 5.8pc to €771m in the first half of 2023, with this growth led by strong performances in Ireland and the UK.

Net debt was €1.8bn at the end of September.

“We delivered a good performance in the first half of the year recognising varying conditions across our markets,” chief executive Edmond Scanlon said.

“While recognising current market conditions, we remain strongly positioned for growth and reiterate our full year constant currency earnings guidance.”