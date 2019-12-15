Kerry Group loses out in $26.2bn race for DuPont nutrition division

Kerry Group has lost out in a US$26.2bn race for DuPont's nutrition division, a deal that would have transformed the Irish company and potentially triggered a sell-off of some of its Irish food businesses.

However, rival US based bidder International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) reached an agreement for the DuPont division on Sunday night.

The transaction will create a new company comprised of the bidder's assets and DuPont's nutrition business that will be spun off to existing investors.

The new company will have an enterprise value of $45.4bn. DuPont shareholders will get a 55.4pc stake in the new company and IFF shareholders are getting 44.6pc, the companies said in a joint statement.

The so-called Reverse Morris Trust transaction has tax benefits for DuPont shareholders, because rather than selling a business they’re becoming shareholders in a new company, although DuPont will also receive a $7.3bn special cash payment.

The terms of the agreement have been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies but the deal must still be approved by IFF shareholders.

The deal is the biggest ever for New York-based IFF, which makes flavours and fragrances for food, beverages, personal care and household products.

IFF only emerged as a rival to Kerry in the last week, while the Irish company has been in the mix for months, and talks are understood to have gone down to the wire.

Losing out in the public race will be a blow to Kerry Group’s relatively new CEO Edmond Scanlon, but his ambition to potentially change Kerry Group through a transformational deal has laid down a market to the sector and to his own company’s shareholders, including thousands of Irish farmers.

A report in the Sunday Times had said a Kerry success in the bidding for Du Pont could have seen the Irish company give up its Irish stock market listing in favour of New York and London.

Kerry Group was advised by Goldman Sachs on the deal; Greenhill and Morgan Stanley are IFF’s financial advisors and Evercore are DuPont’s financial advisors.

