Kerry Group completes sale of its foods meats and meals business

Kerry Group has completed the sale of its Consumer Foods' Meats and Meals business to Pilgrim's Pride for €819m.

The sale of the division was first announced in June.

"Today marks a very significant milestone in Kerry Group's evolution and I would like to thank all of the 4,500 employees who transition to Pilgrim's today for their contribution to Kerry over the years and I wish them the very best in the future," Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry Group, said.

The finalisation of the deal is a further step in Kerry becoming a pure taste and nutrition company.

Earlier this month Kerry completed its €853m purchase of food technologies group Niacet.

The deal, which was first announced in June, will see Niacet be integrated as part of Kerry's global food protection and preservation platform.

Niacet is a market leader in low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food, as well as bakery and pharma, and has customers in over 75 countries served by manufacturing facilities in Niagara Falls, New York and Tiel, the Netherlands.

Niacet delivered $220m in revenue and $66m in earnings last year.