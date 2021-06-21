Kerry follows meat sale with quick purchase of preservatives business

Kerry Group has agreed to buy preservative maker Niacet for €853m to bolster its food protection offering.

The Tralee-based global food company is buying the US-based business from private equity firm SK Capital partners in a deal that will ultimately be funded from the sale of Kerry’s meat and ready meals brands.

Niacet is a market leader in low-sodium preservation systems for meat and plant-based food, as well as bakery and pharma, and has customers in over 75 countries served by manufacturing facilities in Niagara Falls, New York and Tiel, the Netherlands.

The company delivered $220m in revenue and $66m in earnings last year, which makes it a much higher margin business than the meats and meals division Kerry is selling.

After closing in the third quarter, Kerry will integrated Niacet into its food protection and preservation platform.

"The acquisition of Niacet's complementary product portfolio enhances our leadership position in the fast-growing food protection and preservation market and significantly advances our sustainable nutrition ambition,” said Kerry CEO Edmond Scanlon.

“Niacet is a business with market leading positions, differentiated technologies and a strong and highly experienced management team."

Kerry is funding the transaction with a combination of cash a bridging loan that will be paid out of the proceeds of its €819m sale of its consumer foods’ meats and meals business.

“Overall, we consider the acquisition of Niacet as a strong strategic fit for Kerry and will help broaden its portfolio of preservation technologies,” said Goodbody food sector analyst Jason Molins. “Following the announcement of the disposal of the Consumer Foods and Meats business, we estimated the business had circa €2.5bn of financial firepower to continue to look at acquisition opportunities, especially to high-value add businesses like this morning's Niacet."

Last Thursday Kerry Group agreed to sell the meats and meals business to US food company Pilgrim’s Pride, the owner of Moy Park, putting in motion a strategic realignment of the company as a global ingredients business.

The sale, which includes such well-known brands as Richmond, Denny and Galtee, will help fulfill a long-term ambition of Mr Scanlon to steer Kerry Group away from consumer foods and turn it into a pure taste and nutrition company, unlocking substantial value for shareholders.

The meats and meals division generated €828m, or nearly 12pc, of Kerry’s €7bn in revenue in 2020, but the consumer foods division has been increasingly seen by management and the market as a non-core part of the business.

The sale to Pilgrim’s leaves the rest of consumer foods – still the home of Dairygold spread and Cheestrings – up for grabs amid a flurry of mergers and acquisitions in the sector this year.

The sale of the division was widely expected to proceed once Kerry sealed an agreement to spin out its dairy business into a joint venture with Kerry Creameries Co-op.

However, that transaction was called off on April 15 over what Kerry Group management regarded as too low an offer for the dairy unit.

The company said it is now folding its remaining dairy activities into the rump consumer foods division. It said the strategic review of the dairy business had been completed and there will be no disposal of the business at this time.