Kerry Co-op to raise €90m from plc share disposal

The €112.50-a-share price of the current deal is a 2.5pc discount to the stock's Tuesday close, according to the Bloomberg news service, which first reported on it.

The co-op's shares are understood to have found strong demand from international institutional investors.

It comes as Kerry Group has emerged as the frontrunner to acquire US chemicals giant DuPont's nutrition business in a potential $20bn (€18bn) deal.

This is the second share redemption scheme this year by Kerry Co-op - which has around 13,000 shareholder members and a more than 13pc stake in stock market listed Kerry Group.

The first share sale took place in June and raised €87.7m for the co-op, and it plans to place another big block of shares next summer. Proceeds of the June sale have already been distributed to co-op members.

The sales are just one signal that Kerry Group is increasingly diverging from the farmer-owned co-operative model that originally set up the now-global business.

Kerry Group has recently been linked to a possible acquisition of the nutritional arm of Delaware-based DuPont.

A deal would mark the biggest in Kerry's history and, given their similar size, effectively be a merger of equals.

Kerry Group, which spent €200m on deals in the third quarter of this year, could see its mergers and acquisitions spending jump by 100 times that amount in the final quarter, if it successfully navigates talks with DuPont for the unit. Acquiring the US-based nutrition business, estimated to be worth more than $20bn, would add one of the broadest food ingredients portfolios globally, including bacteria cultures, sweeteners and enzymes.

Earlier this month, Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon told analysts he would be prepared to ask the company's own investors to help fund a potential takeover that would generate shareholder value.

Mr Scanlon did not mention the DuPont deal specifically, but refused to rule out that a transaction could be in the works.

If needed, Kerry would look at raising equity to fund any such deal, he said.

"In terms of equity, I feel we would be prepared to go to shareholders for support in the event of a strategic opportunity that would generate shareholder value," Mr Scanlon said.

Shares were down 2.25pc in afternoon trading yesterday, at €112.80.

