Monday 19 November 2018

Kerry Co-op plans partial spin out of €2.2bn stake in plc

Board preparing tax proposal for Revenue on lucrative share plan

More than half of Kerry Co-op members now are not involved in farming, and this has complicated the tax situation of Kerry Co-op shares.
Fearghal O'Connor and Samantha McCaughren

Kerry Co-op is to put a proposal to the Revenue Commissioners that could clear the way for its members to benefit from a partial spin out of its €2.2bn stake in Kerry Group.

The board of the co-op - which holds a 13.7pc stake in the food giant - is taking advice from tax experts to find a way to undertake a partial share spin out, according to well-placed sources.

