Kerry Co-op plans partial spin out of €2.2bn stake in plc

Independent.ie

Kerry Co-op is to put a proposal to the Revenue Commissioners that could clear the way for its members to benefit from a partial spin out of its €2.2bn stake in Kerry Group.

https://www.independent.ie/business/irish/kerry-coop-plans-partial-spin-out-of-2-2bn-stake-in-plc-37539179.html

https://www.independent.ie/migration_catalog/article37539060.ece/bdd95/AUTOCROP/h342/B1.kerry