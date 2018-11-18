-
Kerry Co-op plans partial spin out of €2.2bn stake in plc
Independent.ie
Kerry Co-op is to put a proposal to the Revenue Commissioners that could clear the way for its members to benefit from a partial spin out of its €2.2bn stake in Kerry Group.
The board of the co-op - which holds a 13.7pc stake in the food giant - is taking advice from tax experts to find a way to undertake a partial share spin out, according to well-placed sources.
