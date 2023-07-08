Kerry Co-op declines to say if board is preparing to revive dairy unit deal

The board of Kerry Co-op will meet on Monday to kick-start their engagement with a strategic review widely tipped to focus on a potential bid for Kerry Group’s dairy processing business.

It comes amid speculation among farmer-owners and across the industry that an €800m deal that was pulled, and talks suspended, in 2021 is now back on the table.

The assets involved are Kerry Group’s main milk-processing and trading facilities at Listowel, Farranfore, Newmarket and Charleville, plus the company’s dairy spreads business at Ossett in West Yorkshire.

The deal fell down because co-op owners could not agree terms on their side, including over cashing out PLC shares to fund the move rather than freeing up assets to be available for farmers looking to cash out.

The board of the co-op declined to comment yesterday.

“Kerry Co-Op has a policy of not commenting on speculation,” a spokesman said.

The co-op board previously announced the appointment of dairy veteran Jim Woulfe as an adviser to undertake a strategic review, understood to be still underway, but the meeting on Monday will kick-start board involvement in that review, the Irish Independent understands.

Jim Woulfe previously headed up rival processor Dairygold.

In January 2021 the board of Kerry Co-operative Creameries agreed in principle to move ahead with a deal that valued the dairy business at €800m and would have seen it take a 60pc stake alongside Kerry Group PLC, with the latter’s involvement declining over time.

While stock market-listed Kerry Group is likely to be a relatively keen seller of a business that was originally at the core of its operations but is now a relatively small and low margin within the global food ingredients giants, the co-op shareholders’ diverse interests make a deal tough to sell.

The financial factors at play depend heavily on the mix of shares held and whether a shareholder is also a milk supplier to the dairy processors. Other big factors that will come into play if a potential deal re-emerges will be milk prices paid by Kerry to its suppliers, the capital needs of the processing plants and the longer term implications of toughening green policies nationally.

Last week co-op shareholders voted overwhelmingly at a special general meeting in favour of a motion that means their approval is now needed before the board can make any investment greater than €50m over five years. That extra layer of control reflects the relatively charged situation and shareholders’ focus on retaining control over any actions arising from the strategic review.