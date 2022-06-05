Kennedy Wilson executives upbeat over ‘buzzing’ Dublin rental market

Global property giant Kennedy Wilson is benefiting from rising rents in a “buzzing” Dublin city, as well as from its decision to stockpile construction materials here over the past two years.

That has meant that it is not being hit with the same materials shortages and price rises that others in the industry face, according to CEO Bill McMorrow.

Kennedy Wilson is on track to complete an additional 1,000 apartments in Dublin by 2024 with demand and rents on new developments exceeding its pre-Covid business plans, said McMorrow in a call with investment analysts during a visit to Dublin last week.

McMorrow said that occupancy at the firm’s Clancy Quay site – the largest single multifamily unit development in Dublin – had reached 97pc. The firm is also building major developments at Hanover Quay and Coopers Cross in the docklands and at Kildare Street.

The Hanover Quay building has been leased in recent weeks to fintech firm Fiserv, while the almost completed Kildare Street office development is 75pc “under offer, at rents above business plan”, he said.

“We’ve got three sizable projects underway here right now,” he said. “We made a decision at the beginning of Covid that we were going to continue on through the construction pipeline – and it turned out to be a really very, very sound decision, because now we’re finishing things in a period of time where there’s well-known supply chain issues.”

The firm had started “buying out” materials as it started projects up to two years ago, he said.

“And we stored these materials in whatever locale we were building in. So we haven’t had any supply-chain issues, or cost-overrun issues to speak of.”

McMorrow’s colleague Kennedy Wilson president Mary Ricks was also upbeat about the firm’s other major Irish investment, the Shelbourne Hotel on St Stephen’s Green.

“We’re super-excited about the Dublin occupancy,” said Ricks. “We’re here in Dublin. We’ve been here for the week and the city is buzzing. There’s a lot of energy. And we’re really excited about the occupancy and how well our multifamily assets are performing, and we expect to see that just continue.

“In terms of the Shelbourne, it’s the same comment. I mean, it’s great to see the Shelbourne super-busy.”

Ricks said that, at the end of March, the hotel had “been doing about $1m a month” in net operating income (NOI), a profitability metric used in the hotel sector to show income after expenses have been paid.

About 50pc of rooms at the Shelbourne were sold out for the balance of the year, she said.

“In the hotel world, that’s a great base then to start driving your rate,” she said, adding that the weakening euro had seen an influx of American tourists, with about 68pc of room bookings right now from America.

“And that really hasn’t been like that since March of 2020. So we’re really excited about where the Shelbourne is going. We expect for it to be at least a €10m NOI this year, and we could exceed that,” she said.

Ricks was similarly upbeat about the firm’s apartment developments in the city.

“We’re seeing rental growth. And I think as you see our development pipeline coming through, we’re building really best-in-class apartments with a lot of amenities.

“So we’re seeing those market rents continue to move up and I think we can really drive our NOI into our new development projects for sure,” she said.