Kenmare Resources sees profits rise in ‘record year’

Irish mining company Kenmare Resources recorded a rise in profits and revenues last year in a “record year.”

The company operates one of the world’s largest ilmenite mines, Moma, in Mozambique.

Mineral product revenues rose by 18pc to $498.4m (€462.6m) last year, a growth attributed to a 42pc increase in prices over the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 39pc to $298m (€276.8m) last year.

Heavy mineral concentrate production rose by 2pc at the mine due to an increase in volumes of excavated ore mined.

Ilmenitre production decreased by 3pc la in the same period to around 1.09 million tonnes, while shipments of finished products last year fell 16pc compared to 2021 due to four months of maintenance on a transshipment vessel.

After processing, ilmenite has a number of applications, ranging from paint and paper production, to the manufacture of titanium.

The mine also produces zircon and rutile. Zircon is widely used in the manufacture of ceramics.

"In 2023, the market for our products remains buoyant, although at marginally lower levels than the highs of Q3 2022, with strong customer demand for volume,” Michael Carvill said.

A recent lightning strike at the site in Mozambique last month impacted production at the site for an “extended period” but the company expects this will not impact performance for the year.