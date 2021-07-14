Kenmare Resources reports record production levels in quarter two

Kenmare Resources reported a record quarterly production for ilmenite in the three months to June 30, according to a trading update.

Ilmenite is the primary ore of titanium, which is used in the manufacture of a number of consumer goods including paints, fabrics, paper, and cosmetics.

The company reported heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) production of 436,600 tonnes in the three months to June 30, a 41pc increase year-on-year, benefitting from higher grade and excavated ore volumes.

The record ilmenite production of 283,900 tonnes in the three-month period was up 35pc year-on-year.

Kenmare’s primary zircon production of 14,900 tonnes increased by 28pc when compared to the same period last year, also benefitting from increased HMC production.

Meanwhile, total shipments of finished products of 249,600 tonnes were up 14pc compared to quarter two 2020.

Kenmare said it expects production of all products to be within 2021 guidance.

The company said that strong ilmenite market conditions continued in the three months to June 30 and this is expected to continue in quarter three, with “higher prices agreed and a strong order book in place.”

At the end June Kenmare’s net debt was $76.1m, up from $64m at the end of December.

The company said the increase in net debt was as a result of higher prices and sales being offset by the timing of capital expenditure and a reduction in the use of invoice factoring.

Kenmare operates the Moma titanium minerals mine in northern Mozambique. Last year the company relocated its Wet Concentrator Plant B (WCB P), in what was one of the largest moves of a single piece of equipment in the world.

The company said WCP B continues to perform well in Pilivili, supporting higher volumes of ore mined and final product output.

Michael Carvill, MD of Kenmare Resources, said: “Kenmare’s capital investment over the last three years continues to deliver as Q2 saw a record quarter of production for ilmenite.”

“Market conditions for ilmenite, and titanium feedstocks in general, remained strong in Q2 2021 with pricing strengthening quarter on quarter,” he added.

The company expects to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to all mine employees and contractors, as well as local communities, later this month.

Kenmare will announce its results for the six months ended June 30 on August 18.