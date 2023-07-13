Kenmare Resources production affected by lightning strike and power issues

Irish mining company Kenmare Resources has reported that production has been lower than expected so far this year.

This decline in production follows a severe lightning strike at the company’s site in northern Mozambique in February, which is continuing to impact mining activity.

Power reliability issues in recent months have also hampered productivity. Kenmare reported poor power quality due to interruptions from the grid and unplanned maintenance.

There were also lower recoveries at the mine due to high slime levels but this started to ease last month with the introduction of a new clean water system.

The company said in a trading update that production of ilmenite – its primary product – was down 9pc to 221,300 tonnes in the three months to the end of June.

After processing, ilmenite has a number of applications, ranging from paint and paper production, to the manufacture of titanium.

However, a weaker titanium pigment market is also contributing to lower prices for ilmenite in recent weeks. Titanium oxide pigment consumption correlates closely to global GDP growth.

The company has now lowered ilmenite production guidance to a range of 980,000 to 1,040,000 tonnes.

Heavy mineral concentrate production decreased by 10pc to 353,600 tonnes compared with the prior year, while primary zircon production of 11,600 tonnes was down 15pc.

Total shipments of finish products were on the rise in the period. These shipments increased by 48pc compared with the same period last year.

“Production in H1 2023 has unfortunately been lower than our expectations as mining experienced lingering effects of the severe lightning strike in Q1 and power reliability impacts in Q2,” managing director Michael Carvill said.

“We are therefore updating guidance for ilmenite production for the full year. However, guidance for other products remains unchanged.”

He added that he anticipates “significantly stronger” production in the second half of the year.

The company is also considering a share buyback of around $30m later in the year.

Davy analyst Colin Grant said that ilmenite prices were flat year-on-year in the second quarter of the year but are likely to soften in the coming months.

“Global construction volumes are weakening due to the impact of increased interest rates and this is also the case in China, which is a key end market for Kenmare’s products,” he wrote in a note today.