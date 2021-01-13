Kenmare Resources finishes 2020 with ‘strongest quarter of the year’

Mining company Kenmare Resources says the last three months of 2020 were the “strongest quarter of the year” for production and shipments.

Kenmare operates the Moma titanium minerals mine in northern Mozambique.

The group benefitted from higher ore grades being mined by Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) B at Pilivili and calmer sea conditions in the three-month period, according to a trading update.

Overall, its heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) production of 1,201,100 tonnes in 2020, was in line with the prior year, benefitting from the higher ore grades mined in quarter four 2020, but offset by the decrease in excavated ore volumes resulting from WCP B’s relocation during the year.

Ilmenite production of 756,000 tonnes last year was down 15pc on 2019.

Kenmare had total shipments of finished products of 853,100 tonnes last year, representing a 17pc decrease compared to 2019, due to poor sea conditions, and works to upgrade transhipment capacity.

At the end of the year Kenmare had $64m of net debt, compared with $13.7m in net cash at the end of 2019.

Kenmare had cash and cash equivalents of $87.2m as at 31 December 2020.

Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare Resources, said: “Q4 2020 was a pivotal quarter for Kenmare, as we began mining the Pilivili ore zone, following the successful move of Wet Concentrator Plant B in Q3.”

“We achieved or exceeded the midpoint of our August 2020 guidance ranges for all finished products and we are targeting an uplift of ilmenite production in 2021 of between approximately 45pc and 60pc.”

In addition to higher revenues, the increased production will deliver lower unit costs, “significantly” increasing cash flows and bringing the group closer to its target of becoming a first quartile producer on the industry revenue to cost curve, Mr Carvill added.

Global demand for ilmenite, which is Kenmare’s primary product, exceeded supply in the last three months of 2020, and led to “significant price increases,” according to the group.

“Following our second and third consecutive dividends paid in 2020, these positive operational and market dynamics are expected to support increased cashflow, and in turn our objective to increase shareholder returns,” Mr Carvill said.

